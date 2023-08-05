Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia

[Source: Reuters]

AC Milan have signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from LaLiga side Valencia on a five-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Financial details were not revealed, but Italian media reported that Milan paid a package fee worth 20 million euros ($22.07 million) for the 20-year-old who will wear the number 80 on his jersey.

Arsenal academy product Musah joined Valencia’s reserve team in 2019 before making his senior debut a year later. He made 108 appearances in all competitions with the Spanish outfit.

Article continues after advertisement

The United States international has been capped 24 times and helped his country win a second successive CONCACAF Nations League title in June.

Musah becomes the eighth signing for Milan, who have spent around 100 million euros in this transfer window.