Lolaivalu fires Northpole into NCC grand final

[Source: Fiji Football Association]

Defending champions Northpole FC have booked their place in the grand final of the Dayal’s Sawmillers National Club Championship after edging past Combine Verata FC 2–1 in a tense Group B decider.

Livewire forward Ilisoni Lolaivalu stole the spotlight, producing a clinical brace that proved the difference and kept the Babasiga Lions’ title defence firmly on track.

His pace and finishing troubled the Verata defence throughout, with both goals coming at crucial moments to swing momentum Northpole’s way.

Combine Verata fought back strongly and pushed the champions until the final whistle, but Northpole’s composure and experience in key moments ensured they held on for a vital win.

The victory sees Northpole finish top of Group B and set up a mouth-watering grand final clash against 4R FC.

The championship showdown kicks off at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground, with silverware and bragging rights on the line.

