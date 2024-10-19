Lions clip Jetsetter's wings

Extra Supermarket Labasa has advanced to the 2024 FMF IDC final after a commanding 4-1 win over Mahijibhai Hardware/Calgary Nadi in the first semifinal at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Christopher Wasasala had an early opportunity to open the scoring with a penalty, but his shot sailed over the bar.

However, the Babasiga Lions quickly recovered, with Wasasala playing a pivotal role throughout the match.

The first goal came from a well-placed pass by Wasasala, setting up Tigi Molea to find the back of the net.

It was Wasasala again who set up the second goal after driving the ball down the left-hand side before passing it to Molea, and the Solomon international then delivered an impressive strike from the edge of the 18-yard box, sending the ball straight towards the goal.

Wasasala then got his name on the score sheet with a third goal, putting Labasa in a commanding position.

Nadi managed to pull one back with a goal from Tuiba Ratu in the 78th minute, but Labasa responded swiftly with substitute, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, who had missed the rest of the tournament due to personal commitments, made an immediate impact upon entering with their fourth goal.

Labasa now looks ahead to the final, where they will aim to lift the IDC title.