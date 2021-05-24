Lautoka youngster thankful for opportunity

Being one of the youngest player in the Lautoka football team has been both a great learning curve and a challenge for 18-year-old Gulam Razool.

Known as Marika in his village, Nalebaleba, Navosa, he says playing amongst more experienced players has allowed him to find his foot in the premier level.

But Razool says he had to juggle his schoolwork at the same time.

“Playing with them is quite challenging because they’re more experienced then I am but I try to level up. It’s also hard because I’m a student, I go to school in the day, train in the afternoon and whatever time I have left I try to use it to study.”

Razool played his second Digicel Premier League game last weekend against Navua.

He says he is inspired by fellow teammates Epeli Leiroti and Aporosa Yada.

The Natabua High School student is also part of the Fiji Football Under 19 squad.