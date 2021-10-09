Lautoka maintains lead on DPL ladder

Lautoka maintains its place on top of the Digicel Premier League points standing after a comfortable 2-1 win over Navua.

A confident Imdad Ali says the Blues came into the match knowing they would defeat Navua but they had to do it the hard way as visitors on rival’s home soil.

The first goal came after almost 30 minutes of the match.

Dave Radrigai calmly slotted home a goal after some tactical build-up by the Blues.

A few minutes later, Navua equalized through Brian Charitar.

Monit Chand danced around a few defenders, Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara came charging out of the box, leaving space up for Charitar to latch on to a pass and slotting home the equalizer.

The teams went into the shed locked at 1-all.

It looked to be anybody’s game in the second spell with Navua speeding up the game tiring the Lautoka defenders.

It only got physical with heated exchanges between Radrigai and an intimidating Suliano Doli who was constantly causing frustration to the visitors with taunting comments and slurs.

It appeared the two teams were going to share a point each, but the Blues had another card up its sleeve.

Afraz Ali found the back of the net minutes before fulltime to guarantee they would return to the ‘Sugar City’ with maximum points.

Lautoka will face Suva next.