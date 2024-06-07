Lautoka aware of Labasa's force

Flick Lautoka FC President Shalendra Prasad says that hosts Extra Labasa will be a force to be reckoned with in this Saturday’s semifinal showdown in the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Lautoka is aware that the hosts will be energized by their supporters, who made their presence known to the visiting teams last weekend.

Prasad says they will not let that intimidate them and are looking forward to a nail-biting game as they aim to retain their title.

“We know that our fans will be praying for us, keeping their fingers crossed that we come out victors and Lautoka will be out to give it their best to see whatever is required by the fans will be delivered.”

The Lautoka President adds that they have done the hard yards and cannot wait to give Labasa a good game.

The two teams are set to play at 2pm before 4R Electricals Ba and Oceania Fiberglass Navua meet at 4.30pm in the second semi-final.

The final kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.