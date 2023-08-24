Labasa U19 teams on course to last eight

The Under-19 teams of Labasa College and Labasa Muslim College are on track to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School IDC.

The two teams have been on a winning streak on day one and two of the tournament.

Yesterday, Labasa College defeated Sigatoka Andhra Sangam College 2-0 while Labasa Muslim College thumped Rishikul Sanatan 3-0.

Today, Labasa Muslim College beat AD Patel College 1-0 while Labasa College takes on Swami Vivekananda College later this afternoon.

In other Under-19 match results today; Natabua defeated Rishikul 3-1, Tavua beat Tabia 3-1, Kamil edged Korovuto 2-1, Sigatoka Methodist fell to Vunimono 0-1, Vashist overpowered Bulileka 1-0.

Xavier and Nadogo were tied 1-all, as well as Tilak and Rampur.

In the girls’ open grade; Xavier College thrashed Latter Day Saints 13-1, Vunimoli defeated Nadi Sangam 2-1, All Saints beat Central 2-1, while Korovuto and Andra drew 1-all.

The Fiji Secondary School IDC quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played tomorrow, while the final will be held on Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa.