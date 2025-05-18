Labasa stay unbeaten with victory over Nasinu

[Photo: Supplied]

Labasa have extended their unbeaten run in the Extra Premier League, overcoming Nasinu FC 4-2 in an entertaining clash at Subrail Park yesterday.

The home side were forced to dig deep after Nasinu took an early lead, but the Lions roared back with three goals to take control at 3-1.

Nasinu refused to back down, pulling one back to make it 3-2 and setting up a tense finish.

However, Labasa midfielder Anish Khem sealed the result with a brilliant free kick late in the match, putting the game beyond doubt.

With the win, Labasa maintain their position at the top of the league table and continue to assert themselves as the team to beat this season.

