Labasa star and coach to miss Ba clash

Melvin Mani and coach Alvin Chand.[Source:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Extra Supermarket Labasa’s top goal scorer, Melvin Mani, will miss Saturday’s crucial Extra Premier League clash against Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba at Subrail Park.

The Labasa star is one of 12 players who will watch this weekend’s round 16 from the sideline after accumulating two yellow cards.

Also out for Labasa is Peniasi Rotidara who has two yellow cards as well.

Mani, who scored the winning goal against Prithvi Navua last week, has netted six goals in the league after 15 rounds.

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The Babasiga Lions are also going to be playing against Ba without their head coach, Alvin Chand.

Chand is one of six Fiji football coaches who are part of the OFC A Licence Coaching Course that started today at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

The week-long programme will end next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in another EPL game on Saturday, Nasinu hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbor.

There will be a double-header on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka with defending champions Stratum Rewa playing Global Care Suva at 1pm before Lautoka takes on Coastal Rental Cars/ MMM Brothers Nadroga at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri meets Prithvi Navua at Uprising Sports Ground in a vital relegation showdown at 1pm on Sunday.