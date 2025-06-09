Buddy system proposed for elder care

[Photo: FILE]

A youth-elder buddy system, where young people regularly visit and support older persons, has been proposed to strengthen elderly care in communities.

The idea was raised by Reverend Manasa Vatanitawake during an elderly care roundtable discussion in Lautoka yesterday.

Inspired by a YouTube video, Reverend Vatanitawake says pairing young people with elderly persons could help them feel valued, included and connected.

He says regular visits, conversations and simple acts of companionship could bring renewed purpose to the lives of older people.

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Reverend Vatanitawake adds that young people could commit to visiting an elderly person in their community or spending time with residents in care homes.

“We pair ourselves up. As a youth, we go into these homes, or even in your village. You know there is an elderly person in your community, and you pair up with that older person and say, “On this particular Saturday every month, I am going to go and see Tai Tai, or I can go to a home and pick up an elderly person. Because I have a car, I can take him or her to a park and, you know, I think that will just give life to this person.”

Community and human rights advocate Jone Baravilala agrees that supporting elderly persons requires collective responsibility, especially as some families may not always be available.

Baravilala says some older people need assistance with everyday tasks at home, as family members may be working or unable to provide constant support.

The discussion also highlighted the need for accessible spaces designed with the needs of older people in mind.