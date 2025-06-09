Government admits prisons below UN standards

[Photo: FILE]

The Government has admitted Fiji’s correctional facilities are operating below United Nations minimum standards for the treatment of inmates.

The admission comes as the Justice Ministry receives increased funding in the new national budget, with authorities now promising reforms to improve prison conditions.

The Minister, Siromi Turaga, says Fiji’s correctional facilities have struggled to meet international expectations on inmate treatment, with more investment needed to improve infrastructure, services and overall conditions.

“We actually have an increase. We have to manage with what we are given, but we’ll continue to negotiate with our partners. For inmates, they’ve been tried, convicted, given a time to serve. Whilst there, there were minimum standards by the UN as to how they should be treated. We’ve performed below the minimum standards. That’s something the government has to address.”

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He says the government remains committed to improving the correctional system, particularly in ensuring inmates are treated with dignity.

Turaga says that there is a small issue here and there in terms of allegations of complaint by inmates; however, their role is to ensure that those allegations are reported and investigated, and also timely remedial action against the officers.

The Acting Corrections Commissioner says changes in the FCS can be expected.

“Especially with our core mandate of providing secure and humane treatment of inmates”

The minister says the reforms were intended to improve both the treatment of inmates and the working conditions of officers as the government continues efforts to strengthen the country’s correctional system.