Naihamu dominates Drua awards with triple crown 

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Josivini Naihamu was the biggest winner at the 2026 McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women’s Awards, taking home three of the night’s highest honours following an outstanding Super Rugby Women’s season.

The rising star was named the 2026 McDonald’s Fiji Player of the Year, received the Encore Players’ Player of the Year Award, and won the Fiji Airways Try of the Year Award for her spectacular try, finishing ahead of fellow nominees Aqela Raitubu and Kolora Lomani.

Speaking after the awards, an emotional Naihamu said she was both nervous and excited, admitting she never imagined she would be recognised with the night’s biggest awards.

“I was nervous and excited, but most of all thankful for the opportunity. I’m grateful to my teammates and the coaching staff for believing in me and choosing me for this award. And I didn’t know that I would get the Player of the Year”

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She said her only goal throughout the season was to give her all every time she pulled on the Drua jersey.

Reflecting on her journey, Naihamu says rugby has already created opportunities she once only dreamed about, and she hopes there is more to come.

The young inside centre also encouraged other girls to take up the sport, saying rugby can open doors and allow them to experience places and opportunities they never thought possible.

Naihamu dedicated her awards to her family, thanking them for their constant encouragement and unwavering support throughout the season.

In other Awards, Ruth Raketekete was awarded the Punjas Community Champion, Carletta Yee was awarded the 2026 Mogul Fan Player of the Year Award, and Varanisese Qoro was awarded the 2026 Rooster Chicken Women’s Rookie of the Year.

Although the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women fell short against the NSW Waratahs in the Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final, the team has plenty to celebrate after a remarkable 2026 campaign.