Top-of-the-table clash headlines EPL round 16

[Photo: FILE]

The battle for the Extra Premier League title is heating up at the top while the battle to avoid relegation resumes this weekend.

Five crucial round 16 matches may determine the future of a few teams in the competition next season.

In a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, Extra Supermarket Labasa hosts league leaders Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba at Subrail Park.

At Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbor, Nasinu hosts Nadi in another important encounter.

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There will be a double-header on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka with defending champions Stratum Rewa playing Global Care Suva at 1pm before Lautoka takes on Coastal Rental Cars/ MMM Brothers Nadroga at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri meets Prithvi Navua at Uprising Sports Ground in a vital relegation showdown at 1pm.