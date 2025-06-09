Vanua winner to challenge Farebrother this year

[Photo: FILE]

The winner from the Vodafone Vanua Championship final on Friday will challenge for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy this year.

This is part of the competition’s Terms of Participation, which means either Northland or Ra will get that shot.

Fiji Rugby Union chief operations officer, Talemo Waqa, says the Vanua winner is going to be the first challenger in November.

Waqa says this makes Friday’s final an interesting one and not to be missed.

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Northland plays Ra in the final at 3pm.

In the Vanua under 20 final, Cakaudrove plays Macuata at 11am followed by the Royal Tea Ranadi clash between Yasawa and Navosa at 1pm.

You can watch all the finals on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can also watch the action live on VITI+ for $30FJD.