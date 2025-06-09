New plan strengthens water management

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is taking steps to protect its most important natural resource, water, with the Government launching the National Water Resources Management and Sanitation Policy and the Fiji Integrated Water Resources Management Plan to strengthen the management and protection of the country’s freshwater resources.

Assistant Minister for Public Works Naisa Tuinaceva says increasing pressure from climate change, population growth, urbanisation, and environmental challenges requires a coordinated approach to ensure long-term water security.

He says the new 10-year plan will introduce stronger monitoring, better data collection, and improved planning to ensure water resources are used sustainably.

Tuinaceva adds that one of the key reforms under the plan is the progressive introduction of groundwater permits and surface water licensing.

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“The population growth, urbanization, the competing demands of water, and environmental degradation continue to place additional stress on our water resources. These challenges cannot be addressed through isolated projects or individual agencies alone. They require coordinated national planning, strong institutions, sound policies, reliable data, and genuine partnership across the government, communities, development partners, civil society, and the private sector. “

The Government says this will help regulate water extraction, protect freshwater sources, and ensure fair access for communities, industries, and the environment.

The launch also included the release of Fiji’s first National Rural Water Point Mapping Survey Report, which provides baseline data on water, sanitation, and hygiene services across 1,600 rural communities and 978 schools.

Tuinaceva says the information will help guide future investments and improve service delivery.

He adds that Fiji’s water resources are facing growing threats from droughts, floods, saltwater intrusion, and changing rainfall patterns linked to climate change.

He says the new policy framework will support stronger climate resilience and ensure future generations have access to safe and reliable water.