MSAF pressed on overcrowded boats

[Photo: FILE]

Inter-island vessels are facing scrutiny over passenger overcrowding during peak travel periods.

Members of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs questioned the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji on whether current checks are enough to stop boats from carrying more passengers than their approved capacity.

The committee probed MSAF Legal Team Member Tui Kilakila on how passenger numbers are controlled before vessels depart from ports such as Natovi, Tukadavo, Tulau and Lomaiviti.

Members said during festive periods, when travel demand increases, passengers often face crowded conditions onboard and questioned whether regular checks are being carried out to ensure vessels comply with their passenger limits.

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“We know that the festive season is a busy period. Our enforcement officers on the jetties and on the wharves do carry out the actual physical counting of passengers that get on board to ensure that they match the certificate, service certificate limits.”

Kilakila said MSAF monitors the issue through enforcement officers stationed at jetties and wharves.

He said officers physically count passengers before departure to ensure the number onboard matches the vessel’s approved service certificate.

Kilakila said managing passenger numbers during peak periods remains a challenge, but MSAF continues to strengthen its enforcement efforts each year.

Improving monitoring, according to MSAF, also depends on having enough officers deployed at ports and addressing infrastructure challenges at busy terminals.

The committee said stronger coordination between agencies is needed to improve maritime safety, especially as thousands of people rely on sea transport to travel between islands.

The concern was raised during submissions on the Public Health Amendment Bill (Bill No. 4, 2026) before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs.