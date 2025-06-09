Fiji ramps up push to cut $1.19B agriculture import bill

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Fiji is stepping up efforts to reduce its reliance on imported agricultural products, with the government investing in better market access to help local farmers increase sales and boost domestic production.

The country imported around $1.19 billion worth of agricultural goods last year, compared with approximately $300 million in agriculture and livestock exports, highlighting a significant trade imbalance.

To address the issue, the Ministry of Agriculture has increased funding for the Agricultural Marketing Authority to establish two new collection and storage facilities, allowing produce from different farming areas to be consolidated before reaching local and overseas markets.

While the investment is expected to strengthen the supply chain, farmers say improving access to reliable markets remains essential if production is to continue growing.

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“One of the main challenges faced by our farmers is accessing reliable markets to sell their produce. I understand that we already have Agro Marketing Authority facilities here in Cakaudrove, but there is a need to expand the market network to better support our farmers. Too often, farmers face difficulties once they reach the market, making it challenging to sell their produce.”

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the increased funding reflects the government’s commitment to improving market access and ensuring farmers have better opportunities to sell their produce.

He says Fiji’s immediate priority is to meet domestic demand before expanding exports, adding that strengthening collection and marketing systems is key to reducing the country’s dependence on imported agricultural products.

The government believes expanding market infrastructure will improve farmers’ incomes, boost local production and help build a more resilient agriculture sector.