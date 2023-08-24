Labasa College qualifies for semi-final after a decade

After a lapse of ten years, Labasa College Under-19 secured a spot in the semi-final of the Digicel Fiji Secondary School IDC.

Coach, Roneel Ram attributes the success to their supporters who have been with them throughout the years.

Ram acknowledges the efforts of the management and players that have brought them this far in the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa College faces Tavua College, while Kamil meets defending champion Xavier College in the semi-finals of the Under-19 grade.

In the Girls Open grade, All Saints Secondary School faces Ba Sanatan College while Xavier College meets Ba Sangam College in the semi-finals.

Labasa Sangam College has qualified for the Under-17 final.

In the Under-15 grade, Labasa College and Central College have qualified for the final.