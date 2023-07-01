Labasa breaks Rewa’s winning run in DFPL

Labasa has broken Rewa’s undefeated run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this season.

The Babasiga Lions beat Rewa 1-0 in round 10 of the competition at Subrail Park in Labasa today.

It was a tough, unpredicted match with both teams locked at nil-all in halftime.

However, the home side got the opportunity they needed when Rewa committed a costly foul.

Christopher Wasasasala took the penalty and did not miss as they bagged the winning points in front of their home crowd.



[Christopher Wasasasala]

The win moves Labasa to third place on the ladder with 18 points.

Rewa maintains its lead with 23 points.