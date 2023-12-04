Kulusevski earns Tottenham dramatic draw at Man City

[Source: Reuters]

Champions Manchester City drew a third successive Premier League match as Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski headed a 90th-minute equaliser in a rip-roaring 3-3 stalemate this morning.

Substitute Jack Grealish’s 81st-minute goal looked to have secured the win for City but Kulusevski headed in Brennan Johnson’s cross to reward his side’s risk-taking approach.

City have gone without a win in three league games for the first time in six years and now find themselves in third place in the standings, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one behind Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side were furious deep in stoppage time when Grealish was through on goal but play was stopped for a foul on Erling Haaland during the build-up.

“It is hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. After the pass, the whistle, so I do not understand this action,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“It was a good game. It is a pity. Sometimes football is like life, you do not get what you deserve.”

Tottenham played with fire at times and City could have been out of sight before halftime had it not been for the woodwork.

But Ange Postecoglou’s side stuck to their attacking principles and snapped a three-match losing streak despite missing several players through injury and suspension.

“We were lucky to be in it by halftime,” Postecoglou said. “City could have blown us away in that period, a bit similar to what happened to us against (Aston) Villa last week.