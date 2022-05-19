Khem ruled out for now

[File Photo]

Ram’s Cleaning Services Suva rep Anish Khem has been ruled out of the first and second round of the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Suva President Ritesh Pratap says Khem is in the 25-member squad but will sit out for now due to injury.

Pratap says they will wait to see if the national rep man will be available in the final week of Fiji FACT.

Khem’s injury stemmed from his performance at the Qatar World Cup qualifiers and later during the Sanatan IDC tournament in April.

Suva’s first match is against RC Manubhai Ba on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentaries of this match plus the Nadi vs Navua clash at 1pm and the Rewa vs Labasa game at 5pm on Mirchi FM.

The first match kicks-off at 11am between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu.