IDC top four decided at Laucala

The top four teams in the Super Premier division at the Courts Inter District Championship have been determined.

This was confirmed after the final round of pool games, including the decisive match between RC Manubhai Ba and Extra Supermarket Labasa, where the Men in Black defeated the Babasiga Lions with a 1-0 victory.

A thunderous strike from Mohammed Raheem secured the win for the youthful Ba side and propelled them to the top of their pool.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result, on Saturday, at 2:30 pm, Ba will face Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LAUTOKA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 BA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 GROUP B SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 NAVUA 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6 REWA 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 NADI 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1

Defending champions, Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprise Suva, will square off against Tigers Lautoka at 5:00 pm.

Meanwhile, in the Premier division, Tavua will clash with Nasinu in one of the semi-finals, while Nadroga will meet Rakiraki in the other.

In the senior grade, the first semi-final will feature Bua against Nadogo, and the second will see Lami facing Northland Tailevu.

The exact venues and times for the premier and senior matches will be announced tomorrow.