Football

IDC battle set for semis

Indra Singh Manager News [email protected]

October 14, 2023 6:02 am

Three of the most successful teams in the history of the Courts Inter District Championships will compete in today’s semi-finals.

RC Manubhai Ba, Tigers Lautoka, and Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprises Suva are the top three teams with the most IDC titles. Ba has claimed the championship 24 times, Lautoka 18 times, and Suva 14 times. In contrast, the other semi-finalist, Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua, secured the title once in 2009.

Suva is the defending champion, with Ba’s last win in 2015 and Lautoka’s in 2018.

In today’s matches, Ba will face Navua at 2:30 pm, while Suva and Lautoka will clash at 5:00 pm.

The Premier division matches will take place at the HFC Bank Stadium, while the senior division games will be held at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

In the Premier grade, Tavua will take on Nasinu at 10:00 am, followed by the Nadroga vs. Rakiraki clash at 12:00 pm, both at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In the senior grade, the first semi-final at the Fiji FA ground will feature Bua against Nadogo at 11:00 am, and the second semi-final at 1:00 pm will see Lami facing Northland Tailevu.

