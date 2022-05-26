Hosts held to a draw

Digicel Fiji FACT host Cambridge Farms Nadroga was held to a 1-all draw by Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri.

Nadroga who is playing its first game of the tournament was aiming to start with a win but Tailevu Naitasiri was quick to spoil the party.

The vocal home crowd was on its feet when 19-year-old Zoheb Rahim netted Nadroga’s first goal just after nine minutes of the match.

The goal had the Stallions galloping as they kept the pressure on the opposition seeing three very close goals to Jibola Afonja.

But to their disappointment and miscommunication in defense, Mohammed Naizal managed to slot in the equalizer.

With a 1-all scoreline, both teams made changes, bringing in fresh legs in the second spell hoping they’d make an impact.

Nadroga was quick on the attack but their chances were in vain as Ato Yankson’s drive went too wide and Sunny Deol kicking too high above the crossbar.

Tailevu Naitasiri with the minimal opportunities they had, were quite unlucky, stopped by the scrambling Nadroga defense.

Nadroga takes a break tomorrow and faces Nasinu on Saturday at 6pm while Tailevu Naitasiri battles Suva tomorrow at 12pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A NADI 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 REWA 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 POOL B SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0