Haaland scores in City’s win

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in a season as Manchester City overcame Leeds 3-1.

The result reduces Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to five points, Man City is now on 35 and the Gunners on 40.

City snatched the lead just before the breakthrough Rodri’s follow-up finish and then sped into the distance in a one-sided second half.

Having seen a couple of efforts saved early in the game, Haaland did not celebrate his goals but showed little mercy in securing them to bring up his impressive tally in just his 14th game of the campaign.

He could not miss for his first, set up in front of an open goal by Jack Grealish.

Grealish was the provider again for Haaland’s second, which he slotted in from close range following a deflection.