Ground gives way in Linz as Austria beat Cyprus

A sinkhole discovered on the pitch during Austria’s 1-0 home victory over Cyprus in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Linz forced play to be halted late in the match.

After 75 minutes a football-sized sinkhole was seen just outside Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager’s penalty area.

Remarkably, this was not the first time Austria have faced pitch troubles. In 2022, a sinkhole also appeared during their Nations League match against Denmark in Vienna.

Austria won on Saturday thanks to a 54th-minute penalty converted by Marcel Sabitzer, after Christos Sielis fouled Christoph Baumgartner, and are second in Group H.

