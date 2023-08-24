Football

FSSFA top eight to battle for semi-final spots

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 25, 2023 6:05 am

[ Source : Fiji Secondary School Football Association/Facebook]

The quarter-finals of the Digicel Fiji Secondary School Football IDC commences today in Labasa.

In the Under-19 grade, Kamil College faces Nadi Sangam in the first quarter-final at Labasa Sangam ground.

Defending champion Xavier College battles Labasa Muslim in the second clash at Subrail Park.

This is followed by the third fixture between Tavua College and All Saints Secondary School.

In the last quarter-final match, AD Patel takes on Labasa College at Labasa Sangam School ground.

In the Open Girls’ division, Vunimoli Islamic College takes on Ba Sanatan College, while All Saints Secondary School meets Sabeto College in the first two quarterfinals.

Nadroga Arya College battles the defending champion, Xavier College, while Ba Sangam College takes on Lautoka Central College.

