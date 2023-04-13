Four national team members suspended

Four Fijian football players will be facing the disciplinary committee next week.

Three are from the senior side, while one is a member of the Digicel Junior Bula Boys’ squad, which is preparing for the World Cup.

Amongst the four are two players from Suva, one each from Ba and Lautoka.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf confirms the Fiji U20 rep failed a recent drug test conducted at the academy in Ba.

FBC Sports understands the three senior players breached the team’s curfew hours and were sent home a day before the Tri-Nations last month.

“When they returned from outside they were asked to leave the camp immediately and as a result, we have received a report from the management and these players now will appear before the disciplinary committee and they will be clearly advised on the protocols and conditions of the camp which they breached.”

The disciplinary committee hearing for these four players is scheduled for next week.

In the meantime, they are not allowed to feature for their respective districts for the Digicel Fiji Premier League.