Former skipper Naidu boosts Ba's IDC campaign

Source: FFA / Facebook

Former Ba FC captain Praneel Naidu is back with the Men in Black and is preparing with the team for Next week’s IDC.

The 30-year-old defender was last seen marshalling the Ba defense during the 2023 IDC, where he successfully captained his hometown side to a memorable tournament victory.

Ba Coach Rodeck Singh hailed the return of Naidu alongside star midfielder Mohammad Raheem as monumental for the squad’s championship aspirations.

“Both of them will provide extra boost for Ba, as both of them are seasoned campaigners and bringing them back is a big thing for Ba.”

With two of their most decorated and reliable players back in the black jersey, Ba is strongly positioned to make a serious challenge for the title next week.

Ba is placed in Group B Alongside Extra Premier League champions Rewa, last year’s IDC Finalists Navua, and underdogs Nadroga.

