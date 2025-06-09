Fiji’s next football stars lit up Ba

Source: FFA/Facebook

The McDonald’s Fiji Football Association IDC wrapped up in Ba over the weekend, showcasing more than just skill, it highlighted the depth of raw football talent emerging from across the country.

Close to 500 young players took part in the three-day tournament, competing in the under-10, under-12, under-14 boys, and under-14 girls’ grades.

Fiji FA Head of Talent Development, Sunil Kumar, said the tournament was proof that talent is not limited to the big centers.

“It was also really nice to see that two northern teams, Dreketi and Seaqaqa under-14 girls, played the final. It shows the raw talents that we have in places, outer areas from the main centre.”

He added that the tournament provided a vital platform for young players from around the country to shine.

“This kind of tournament, the platform that Fiji FA has set under the sponsorship of McDonald’s, means we are able to bring those talents from Seaqaqa, from Dreketi, to come here and show the talent.”

The event was hailed as one of the most competitive in recent years, with Kumar describing the atmosphere in Ba as “great” and praising the level of football displayed across all divisions.

