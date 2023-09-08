Fiji women’s U16 to see new pool draw

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship will undergo a format and redraw change due to the withdrawal of Papua New Guinea and Samoa from the competition.

The two associations will face the OFC Ethics and Disciplinary Committee. The championship will now consist of two pools, each with four teams.

These changes have also led to a rescheduling of the game dates, which will now take place between September 13 and 26.

Article continues after advertisement

In the previous draw, Fiji was placed in pool C with Vanuatu and Tahiti.