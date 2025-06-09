Fiji to host 2026 MSG Prime Ministers Cup

Fiji has officially been confirmed as the host nation for the 2026 Melanesian Spearhead Group Prime Ministers Cup.

The announcement was made this afternoon at the Fiji Sports Council, where the Fiji Football Association handed over the MSG Cup Baton to FSC Chief Executive Peter Mazey and his team.

The previous tournament was hosted in Papua New Guinea earlier this year.

According to Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf, the 2026 event will be significantly expanded, featuring additional sports and aligning for the first time with the Melanesian Cultural Festival.

With more than a thousand Melanesian participants expected in Suva in November 2026, the tournament is set to bring both sporting excitement and a major cultural presence to the Capital City.

Beyond football, the MSG Prime Ministers Cup is expected to deliver a significant boost to Suva’s economy, with large delegations, cultural performances, and community engagement activities forming part of the festival atmosphere.

The tournament will serve not only as a showcase of Melanesian sporting talent but also a celebration of the shared culture and identity that binds the region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.