Fiji ready for Oceania powerhouse

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Acknowledging the challenges ahead of them, Fiji Beach Soccer team coach, Jerry Sam is confident of their outing against the Solomon Islands tomorrow.

Sam says facing the Oceania favourites will always be a challenge but they are up for it.

He says this match will set the platform for their performance in the tournament.

“It is important for us, it is like a do-die. A game for us where we want to qualify as there is only four teams here in Tahiti and in our first game, we know we are up against one of the favourites in Oceania”

Sam says it wasn’t easy for the players to adapt to the beach soccer playing style.

Our national side will be playing the Solomon Islands tomorrow at 11.45 am.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.