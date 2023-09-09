Fiji ready for final dance

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s Football team is getting ready for their final match against New Zealand in the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier.

They are thrilled to have their midfielder, Aporosa Yada, available for tonight’s game.

The team manager, Kartik Reddy, has confirmed Yada’s availability for selection after he was declared fit by their physiotherapist earlier today.

Reddy expresses the team’s enthusiasm for the game, hoping to become the second Fijian Football team to qualify for the Olympics, with the first team having qualified in 2016

“This is a lifetime opportunity for the boy. We have got one more game and they are all geared up and ready to give their 100% for the country. The boys have battled hard for the past few games and it’s now a do-or-die.”

He thanked all the supporters who have been backing the team and encouraged them to continue to do so as the team prepares for the most important game of all.

The winner of this final match will qualify for the Summer Olympics in Paris next year.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. tonight, hosted by New Zealand, and can be watched live on FBC 2 Channel.