Fiji goes down in opening match

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Fiji lost its opening match at the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup 2023 tournament to the Solomon Islands 6-3 in French Polynesia.

Fiji’s goals were netted by Rajneel Singh, Gabiriele Matanisiga and Ravneel Pal.

It was the discipline and good technique of the neighbouring islands that kept them in front most of the time.

Fiji scored the first goal of the competition in the first period, taking the lead until their opponents rallied to draw 1-nil in the first period.

Fiji scored again in the second period, but it wasn’t enough to keep the neighbouring islands’ team at bay, as they took a 2-5 lead.

Fiji added another goal in the final four minutes, but Solomon sealed the deal at the final whistle.