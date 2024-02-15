Fiji FA disappointed with Kulas loss

[Source: OFC]

The Fiji Football Association is disappointed with the Digicel Fiji Kulas’ recent loss to the Solomon Islands in the OFC Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf reiterated the sporting body’s disappointment with the team’s performance on Tuesday.

Yusuf says the Kulas didn’t perform well resulting in the loss.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

He adds the team could have done better despite Cema Nasau’s unavailability due to an injury sustained in the match against Papua New Guinea.

“Very disappointed despite the fact….our girls just didn’t turn on. They surely missed Cema Nasau who was injured in the game against PNG. She could not recover from that injury but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t perform. Tactically the Solomon coach had a better game plan.”

However, Yusuf believes the Kulas can come back stronger and deliver against New Zealand in the semi-final tomorrow.

The Kulas battle the Kiwis at 4 pm tomorrow in the second semifinal.