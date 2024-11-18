Fiji FA awards night to return after 3 years

The Fiji Football Association Awards Night is set to return on December 1 after a three-year hiatus, bringing renewed excitement to Fiji’s football community.

With Extra Supermarket as a new sponsor, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better, with 14 awards up for grabs across an expanded range of categories.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the event is significant in uniting the football community and honoring those who have contributed to the sport’s growth.

Article continues after advertisement

The 2024 awards will recognize standout players, coaches, officials, and volunteers.

Yusuf urged all 20 Fiji FA-affiliated clubs to nominate deserving individuals, highlighting the importance of honoring the hard work of players, coaches, referees, and volunteers who support the game.

Yusuf also confirmed the addition of new categories, including Footballer of the Year (Male and Female), Young Footballer of the Year, Futsal Player of the Year, Team of the Year, Administrator of the Year, Coach of the Year, Referee of the Year, Elite Player of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Employee of the Year.

The Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards Night 2024 will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nadi.