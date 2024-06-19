Fiji braces for Samoa

Fiji will field its strongest eleven for the match against Samoa in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup tonight in Suva.

Head coach Rob Sherman says the Digicel Bula Boys will not take the Samoans lightly.

After the big 5-1 win over Papua New Guinea last Sunday, Sherman reiterates that it’s important for them to showcase the same performance tonight.

He adds they’ve been following Samoa and understand the threats the visitors pose.

“We in good spirits and of course recovery is very crucial and is a major factor with only two day window between games and so we are very careful and cautious about that. We won’t leave anything on the training pitch, it’ll be left at the match pitch. So that management is done very well by Noel (physiotherapist)”.

Sherman further says they’re bracing for whatever the Samoans will dish out, as they are hungry for a win.

The two teams will play at 7 tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.