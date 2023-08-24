Fiji bounce back with big win over Tonga

[ Source : Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Fiji Beach Soccer side bounced back with a dominant 21-3 win over Tonga in their second pool game of the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Tahiti.

Fiji went down 3-6 to the Solomon Islands in their first pool match yesterday and came back a better side in today’s encounter.

Fiji started the match with a lot of confidence which saw them scoring 7 goals to nil in the first phase.

Tevita Waranaivalu and Bruce Hughes scored a double while, Merril Nand, Rajneel Singh and Rusiate Matarerega got one each.

Fiji turned up the tempo in the second phase scoring a further 6 goals seeing the scores at 13-1 as Tonga managed to pull one back.

The national side proved too strong for Tonga, netting another eight goals.

Tonga also managed to work around the sand scoring two more goals but there was little hope for a comeback given the major gap in the scoreline.

Fiji will battle Tahiti in their final pool game at 1.45 pm tomorrow.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.