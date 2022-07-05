Fiji beats Tonga in friendly

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football women’s team looks promising ahead of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup with a 5-0 win over Tonga in its first friendly match.

Coach Lisa Cole was particularly excited for the match as it would give her a clear idea of where the team stands against overseas opponents.

Vanisha Kumar opened Fiji’s account in the 22nd minute before captain Sofi Diyalowai extended their lead to 2-0.

Ba’s Koleta Likuculacula’s 60th minute goal brought the scoreline to 3-0 before striker Cema Nasau added Fiji’s fourth 10 minutes later.

20 year old Filomena Racea drew the curtain in the 85th minute with Fiji’s fifth goal.

Fiji is expected to meet the Cook Islands in its second friendly match.