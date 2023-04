[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji and New Caledonia will be searching for their first win on Day Two of the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup.

Both teams are without a win after the opening round yesterday.

Fiji was held by Vanuatu 2-all and New Caledonia lost 5-3 to the Solomon Islands.

Ratu Dau and Mohammed Ramzan scored Fiji’s goals.

You can watch the tournament live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.