FIFA President to be in Fiji tomorrow

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino [Source: Sky Sports]

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, will be visiting Fiji tomorrow as part of his Pacific tour.

This will be his first-ever visit to Fiji since being elected as President in 2016.

During his visit, Infantino will officially open the new Fitness Centre at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa, as well as the newly refurbished Futsal Court.

He will also launch the Football for Schools program.

Prior to his visit to Fiji, Infantino has already visited Tahiti, Cook Islands, American Samoa, Samoa, and Tonga.

Upon his arrival, he will be greeted by the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, and other government officials at the Fiji FA headquarters.