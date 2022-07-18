[File Photo]

Three Digicel Premier League games will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

This has been confirmed today by the Fiji Football Association with all five games on Sunday.

The DPL triple header in Nausori will see Tailevu Naitasiri playing Navua at 11:30am before Rewa takes on Nadi at 1:30pm then Nasinu meets Suva at 3:30pm.

At Subrail Park, Labasa hosts Nadroga at 1:30pm.

Another game on Sunday sees Ba travelling to Lautoka for their clash at Churchill Park at 3pm.