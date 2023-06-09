Delta tigers roar louder than Babasiga lions

The spirited AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa FC side came out firing from the start of the match and was rewarded in the dying stages of the second half.

Extra Supermarket Labasa’s defense stood tall for most of the match but failed to stop the skillful Abbu Zaid, whose goal in the 83rd minute sealed the game for the Delta Tigers.

Rewa Coach Rodeck Singh says the game plan was to use the long ball counter-strategy, and it paid off.

Labasa’s Taniela Waqa had a chance to score from a freekick but failed to find the target.

Early in the second half, Rewa’s Tevita Waranivalu had a golden chance to score after the ball was squared to him inside the 18-yard box, but the defense for Labasa stood tall.

Labasa coach Thomas Vulivuli says they will put the defeat behind and focus on the next game.

Labasa FC play Nadi FC in their second game at 5pm tomorrow while at 3pm Rewa FC faces neighbours Tailevu/Naitasiri.