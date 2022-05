Defending champs ease past Nasinu

The Suva team goal scorers, from left: Waisake Navunigasau, Malakai Rakula and Samuela Drudru

Defending Digicel Fiji FACT champions Suva easily defeated Nasinu 3-0 in the second match of round two at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

The Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics sponsored side dominated a lackluster Nasinu side that couldn’t keep up with the pace.

Malakai Rakula opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a header, following a free-kick by Ravnesh Karan Singh.

Malakai Rakula reacts after scoring the first goal for Suva aginst Nasinu at Lawaqa Park

Suva led 1-0 at the breather.

The game got quieter in the second spell especially after Samuela Drudru extended Suva’s lead.

There was no coming back for Nasinu when policeman Waisake Navunigasau added Suva’s third.

Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow at 12pm while Nasinu takes a break and faces Nadroga on Saturday at 6pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A NADI 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 REWA 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 POOL B SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 NADROGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0