Codro out as Lautoka wait on Zibby

Zibraaz ‘Zibby’ Sahib [left] and Meli Codro

As the countdown continues for the semi-finals of the Courts Inter District Championship, Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprise Suva will miss nippy Meli Codro in the semi-final clash against Tigers Lautoka tomorrow.

Codro copped his second yellow card of the tournament in the 3-1 win over Nadi on Thursday night.

This means Codro’s place in the team is likely to be taken over by either Ramzan Khan or Filipe Baravilala.

Midfielder Marlon Tahioa is also yet to fully recover from an injury and is being closely monitored.

On the other hand, Lautoka is hopeful of veteran Zibraaz ‘Zibby’ Sahib will recover in time for the match.

Blues coach Anginesh Prasad says they will give Sahib until the last couple of hours to see whether they can field Sahib.

Lautoka and Suva have met three times this season and the Blues have won all games.

The match starts at 5pm.

In the first semi-final, at 2.30 pm, RC Manubhai Ba faces Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua.

Premier division will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium, while senior will battle at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

In the premier grade, Tavua takes on Nasinu at 10am, followed by the

In the senior grade, at 11am at the Fiji FA ground, the first semi-final will feature Bua against Nadogo, and the second semi-final at 1pm will see Lami facing Northland Tailevu.