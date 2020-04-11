Clubs shouldn't be relegated if season isn't completed says Brighton owner

Brighton owner Tony Bloom says he cannot see how clubs can be relegated from the Premier League if the season is not completed.

Friday’s meeting of the 20 top-flight clubs went through several scenarios to finish the campaign.

However, uncertainty still hangs over a season that has nine rounds to go.

Bloom says it would be very difficult to relegate somebody from the Premier League, particularly if the season hasn’t played out.

Certain clubs during the Friday meeting said 30th June should be the cut-off date for the season to end for contractual reasons.

It is now almost certain it will not be completed at that point and Bloom, whose side are 15th, two points above the drop zone, feels it would be.