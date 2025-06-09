Chua's strategy pays off as Kulas win

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Securing three points in their opening match was the most important thing for Head Coach Angeline Chua, who praised her Fiji U19 Women’s football team for their 2-1 win over the Cook Islands in OFC U-19 Women’s Championship in Tahiti.

Chua says she was proud of the team’s defensive efforts and hard work.

“I think the girls worked hard against the team so defensively. Doing everything they can to get the goals and get the wins, so really proud of the team.”

Chua adds that the extra time the team had to acclimatize in Tahiti proved beneficial, as they were also able to play two practice matches against local boys’ teams.

This extra game time helped the players prepare for the championship.

Looking ahead to the upcoming match against Tonga, Chua says the team’s focus will be on minimizing mistakes to ensure they come out on top.

Fiji plays Tonga next on Sunday at 1pm to determine their semifinal qualification.

