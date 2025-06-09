Chua to end Fiji women’s coaching stint after MSG Cup

[file photo]

Fiji women’s football coach Angeline Chua will take charge of the national side for the final time at the inaugural Women’s MSG Prime Minister’s Cup in Papua New Guinea next month.

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel says Chua’s contract will expire at the end of this month.

“Meanwhile, we will have the word out and putting the interviews and everything selected for it. And I think so we will be in a good position to hire a new national women’s coach as well.”

The Singaporean has been with Fiji Football for the past three years, focusing mainly on developing youth players and transitioning them into the senior setup.

Her performance came under scrutiny after the team finished fourth at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in July.

Meanwhile, the women’s coaching panel has finalized the extended squad for the upcoming tournament, which will be held from November 10 to 22 in Papua New Guinea.

The team will march into camp next Tuesday at the Fiji FA Academy, Vatuwaqa.

