Chelsea's roller-coaster rolls on in latest high-scoring thriller

[Source: Reuters]

Chelsea’s season to date has been described as stop-start and a work in progress but one thing it can no longer be called is dull, 10-man 3-2 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion took the goals total in their last four league games to 23.

When the final whistle blew under a wintry downpour at Stamford Bridge, players and coaching staff rushed onto the pitch as much in relief as celebration after the visitors pushed the Blues all the way in another roller-coaster game.

The 12 goals scored by Mauricio Pochettino’s men in their last four games – against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brighton – have raised hopes among Blues fans that their long barren run in attack is behind them.

But the 11 they conceded show how far Chelsea still have to go to get themselves back among the Premier League’s elite.

“Yes we have conceded but to win you need to score. That is entertainment, that is football. People love to see two offensive teams playing,” Pochettino told reporters.

“Of course, I want to score 10 goals and to concede zero but if you want to be offensive, sometimes you take risks and concede chances. But it’s about winning,” he said.

Chelsea seemed set for a comfortable return to winning ways after last weekend’s 4-1 hammering at Newcastle when Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill both scored their first league goals for the club in the 17th and 21st minutes.

A curling strike for the visitors by Facundo Buonanotte and a second yellow card for Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher just before halftime threatened to turn the game on its head.